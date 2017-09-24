CARLTON - Phillip Eugene Huguley, 73, passed away on Saturday, September 23, 2017, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Huguley was born in Washington on July 13, 1944, the son of the late George Phillip Huguley and Lola Mae Gunter Huguley. He was a retired sandblaster having worked at North Georgia Monument and enjoyed fishing. Phillip was a United States Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his sister, Eulene Pless.
Survivors include his children, Joel Huguley, Summer Crow, and Phillip Massey; brother, William Hughley; and several grandchildren.
Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, September 30, at 4 o’clock in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Fife officiating. Mr. Huguley will be cremated following the service. The family is at the residence and will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday evening., September 29.
Flowers will be accepted.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, is in charge of arrangements.
Phillip Huguley (09-23-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry