BRASELTON - Vernece Ramey, 70, passed away Friday, September 22, 2017, peacefully in her sleep at her residence following a long bout with chronic illness.
She was one of 12 children born to the late Frank and Kate Palmer, January 26, 1947, in White County, Ga. She was married to the late Jack E. Ramey for 43 years until his death in November of 2007. They, along with their 3 boys, Jeff, Scott, and Keith, moved from White County to Jackson County in 1975. She was preceded in death by her only daughter, Jackie Vernece Ramey.
Vernece worked as a housekeeper and in quality control for various hotel, textile, and poultry businesses in north Georgia. Most affectionately referred to as "Vern", she will best be remembered as a very loving, caring, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and relative, who passionately loved all with a very tender heart, and an occasional stern rebuke. She loved NASCAR, camping, and road trips with her sisters and family, and was quite fond of her dogs, Tinkerbell, Snowball, and Bella. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include her three sons, Jeff Ramey, Braselton, Scott Ramey, Braselton, and Keith Ramey, Ogden, Utah.; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
After cremation, a memorial service will be held Monday, September 25, at 7 p.m., in the chapel at Bridges Funeral Home in Athens.
Instead of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in her honor to the Cancer Society of Georgia.
Bridges Funeral Home, Athens, in charge of arrangements. www.bridgesfuneral.com
Vernece Ramey (09-22-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry