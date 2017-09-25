Frances Parham (09-24-17)

ROYSTON - Sallie Frances Berryman Parham, 86, passed away on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at the Hartwell Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hartwell, Ga.
Mrs. Parham was born in Danielsville on May 20, 1931, the daughter of the late T. R. Berryman and Ellen Coile Berryman. She was a homemaker and member of the Mill Shoal Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Billings Parham; brothers, Guy and Leon Berryman; and sister, Gaynelle Brown.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Billy and Gail Parham, Royston, Phil and Susan Parham, Hartwell, and Chris and Molly Parham, Royston; brothers, Quinton Buster Berryman of Royston, and T. J. Berryman, Danielsville; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, at the Mill Shoal Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Westbrook officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Mrs. Parham will be placed in the church at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The family is at the home.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the Mill Shoal Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
