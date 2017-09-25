SUMTER, SC – Rev. Brian Keith Anglin, 50, beloved husband of 18 years to Christa Steeb Anglin, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, September 24, 2017, at his residence.
Born in Winder, he was the son of Steve Franklin Anglin and the late Demaris Robertson Anglin. After high school, Bryan joined the United States Army, where he obtained the rank of SFC and finished his career at Ft. Jackson as a drill sergeant. Also, Bryan worked as a crane operator. He played the base guitar and loved all kinds of music. Bryan loved people and it was his infectious personality and quirky sense of humor that drew the love and admiration of everyone that he came in contact with. Bryan had a deep love for God and served him sacrificially through his church and his life. He will be remembered as a very loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors in addition to his wife are two honorary sons, Matthew Steeb, Sumter, SC. And David Butler, Georgia; one sister, Lisa Anglin, Jefferson; two nieces; and four nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 27, at 5:30 p.m., at Bethesda Church of God. Interment will take place on Thursday, September 28, at 11 a.m. at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:30 pm. at Bethesda Church of God.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethesda Church of God, Youth Fund, 2730 Broad St., Sumter, SC 29150.
Rev. Bryan Anglin (09-24-17)
