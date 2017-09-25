Nancy Collins (08-10-17)

COMMERCE - Nancy Scearce Collins, 70, died Thursday, August 10, 2017, at Gentiva Hospice Athens, IPU.
She was born in Danville, Va., the daughter of the late, Stanley Carson and Lillie Oakes Scearce. She was a member of the Methodist denomination and was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Elton S. Collins, Commerce; son, Steve Collins (Wendy), Commerce; daughter, Stacey Queen (Sammy), Vestavia Hills, Ala.; sister, Sylvia Minear, Richmond, Va.; and grandchildren, Amber Collins, Corey Collins, Tyler Queen and Tucker Queen.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 12, at First United Methodist Church of Commerce with Drs. Kathy Lamon and David Bowen officiating. Interment was in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, was in charge of arrangements.
