GASTONIA, NC - Samuel Jerome "Sam" Fleeman, Sr., passed away Monday, September 25, 2017, at residence.
He was born October 1, 1936, in Jefferson, Ga., the son of Cornelius Edward Fleeman, Jr. and Jonell Berryman Fleeman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Cornelius Edward Fleeman, III.
Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years, Beverley James Fleeman; son, Samuel Jerome "Jerry" Fleeman, Jr. and wife, Angela "Angie"; daughter, Lavinia Elizabeth "Beth" Hughes and husband, Charles "Charlie"; and grandchildren, Samuel Jerome "Tripp" Fleeman, III, Bailey Ann Fleeman, Victoria Elizabeth "Tori" Hughes and Benjamin James "Ben" Hughes.
Mr. Fleeman was a long time Gaston County business owner and entrepreneur. Active in the community, he was a former member of the Gastonia East Rotary, recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award, and Past President and Board member of the Heart Society of Gaston County. He was also a veteran of the U. S. Army.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, September 27, at McLean Funeral Directors, Gastonia. A funeral service will follow in Founder's Chapel at 3 p.m. The entombment will be private to the family in Gaston Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heart Society of Gaston County, 1201 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Fleeman family.
‘Sam’ Fleeman Sr. (09-25-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry