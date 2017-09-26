Murphy named Jefferson city manager

Priscilla Murphy has been named city manager for the City of Jefferson.
Murphy was appointed to the position Monday night following an executive session of the Jefferson City Council. The vote was unanimous.
Murphy had been serving as interim city manager following the departure of Jon Herschell in July.
“The announcement has been received with great enthusiasm among city staff,” said mayor Roy Plott.
Murphy’s salary will be $100,000 per year, but there will not be a car allowance.
“Her initial contract will be for nine months at which time she will receive her first performance appraisal,” said Plott. “If found satisfactory, her contract will extend a year. We put it on this cycle as to line up with our budget preparations each year.”
Murphy is a certified financial manager, a certified city manager and a certified city clerk.
