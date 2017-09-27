Illegally parked cars frustrate residents

Cars parking illegally on narrow subdivision streets left the Jefferson City Council scratching its head Monday night about what it could do to fix the problem. In the end, it took no action despite a lengthy discussion about the problem.
Bryan Mill resident Adam Phillips told the council that people illegally parking on narrow streets in the subdivision are creating a safety hazard. Phillips had been corresponding with city officials for several months about the issue before coming to the council Monday night.
“I’ve gone through every other official means I can go to address illegal parking in the street,” Phillips said.
Phillips said he had called multiple times for city police officers to patrol the street and issue citations.
“At least 75 percent of the time, an officer drives by without making a stop,” he said.
Phillips said Jefferson Police officers told him they had been instructed to only enforce state codes, not city ordinances.
“I don’t understand why we have city statues if we’re not going to enforce them,” Phillips said.
In February, the city put up no parking signs throughout the neighborhood and sent a letter to Bryan Mill residents warning them about no parking in the street. But those efforts have not helped, Phillips said. Phillips’ wife told the council that people park in front of the “no parking” signs the city had put up.
Phillips also said there had been a wreck recently in the neighborhood involving a car parked in the street and an ambulance had to drive through one homeowner’s yard to get to a call due to cars blocking the street.
The Bryan Mill Homeowners Association has been involved in the issue, Phillips told the council, and has issued fines to those with cars parked in the street, but that has no impact on the problem. He said the offending homeowners simply ignore the fines.
There are 91 homes in Bryan Mill subdivision and Phillips said Tuesday in an email to The Herald that 10-12 regularly have cars parked in the street.
See the full story in the Sept. 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
