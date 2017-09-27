The Winder-Barrow High School boys cross country team placed 10th out of 20 teams in the large-school category in the Aubrae Gunderson Invitational in Conyers on Saturday.
Senior Jake Martinez was the top runner for the Bulldoggs, finishing 42nd with a time of 18:18.69. He was joined in the top 50 by Mason Ayer, who finished 50th (18:30.85).
The Winder-Barrow girls also competed, but only had four runners.
Junior Kacie Wilson was the top finisher again for the Lady Bulldoggs, placing 12th overall (20:51.21).
Winder-Barrow’s teams will compete Oct. 5 in the Mountain Invitational at Unicoi State Park in Helen.
Cross Country: Wilson, Martinez pace teams in Conyers meet
