After hearing strong public backlash against it Thursday night, the Barrow County Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial of a request for a special-use permit on 30 acres of land at 971 Hancock Bridge Road to allow a yoga instruction center there.
Four residents spoke out vehemently against the proposal, backed up by dozens of other local residents there to voice their disapproval. Their concerns ranged from the overall scope of the proposed development and its impact on the surrounding properties and environment, to accusations that the applicants weren’t being truthful and forthcoming about their intentions for the property.
Lalitha Gowda and Satyanarayana Karnati, who purchased the property in January according to county records, had sought the special-use permit for the yoga center on the property, which is zoned agricultural.
John Stell, the attorney representing Gowda and Karnati, said the couple recently relocated to Barrow County from Marietta and that Gowda, a retired computer engineer, had been teaching yoga classes there. Sports and recreation instruction centers, which Stell said a yoga center would fall under, are allowed on agricultural-zoned land as a special use in Barrow County — thus why his clients sought the permit.
See the full story in the Sept. 27 edition of the Barrow News-Journal
Special-use permit for yoga center denied by Barrow County Planning Commission
