City Council considers several items for business meeting agenda

At its meeting on Sept. 21, Auburn City Council discussed the following items that could be included on the agenda for the council meeting set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 5:
•annexation for Harmony Grove Church of the Way for 17-plus acres located at 1385 and 1393 Harmony Grove Church Road.
The property is currently zoned AG, Agricultural, in Barrow County.
•annexation for Tripp Reynolds and Terry Dunahoo for 70-plus acres on Mount Moriah Road at Cronic Town Road.
The current zoning is AG, Agricultural, with 67 acres within Barrow County and 3.25 acres in Gwinnett County. The applicants want to annex the entire property into the city limits of Auburn and develop 75 single-family dwelling units.
•approve a bid for $32,014 from Winder Glass, for the Auburn Center replacement glass and doors.
•approve a resolution setting the millage rate for the Barrow County portion of the city at 4.931 mills.
This is the same rate as last year..
•approval of the application process for the 2018 Local Maintenance Improvement Grant (LMIG) to be used for widening and resurfacing of Cronic Town Road. LMIG funds for 2018 are $87,230 with a 30-percent match by the city or $26,169, for a total project cost of $113,399.
•approve the purchase of a Kubota track loader from Gene & Matt Tractors, Winder, for $46,150, to replace the city’s 20-year-old skid-steer.
•approve the construction of a pole barn at the public works department at a cost of $23,800 from Fence America, Dacula.
•approval of the contract between the City of Auburn and Elbert D. (Drew) Blackstock, as an independent contractor, to serve as the city’s water quality assessor at an hourly rate of $20, beginning Oct. 1, 2017 and ending on Sept. 1, 2018, with an automatic renewal for additional one-year terms on the anniversary date of the agreement unless terminated by the parties.
•options of maintaining four Support Services Personnel (SSP) positions for the police department, continuing the three SSP positions with current schedule, or going to two SSP positions – seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. – and converting two SSP positions (nights) to one additional police officer position.
•speed calming measures on Carter Road and what impact they have on the community.
•approve the 2017 Gwinnett Joint City/County Transportation SPLOST Funds for Jockey lane, Saddlecreek Court and Trotters Lane road projects not to exceed $45,129.
•approve Hayes & James for task order 16 A Mining Permit Revisions for the water supply project in the amount of $21,063.
