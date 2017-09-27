Football: Knights step out of region one final time with trip to Augusta Prep

The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team will play one final non-region game this week and the assignment will not be an easy one.
The Knights, who crushed region foe Dominion 62-0 last Friday, travel to Augusta Prep this week for a matchup with the 4-1 Cavaliers. While this week will present a tough challenge for BCA, it is a contest coach Lance Fendley is looking forward to.
“This is an opportunity for us to get our bodies and minds ready for playoff football,” Fendley said. “Last week’s win likely put us in the playoffs at least as a No. 4 seed. This week’s game will be against the type of team we will face in the playoffs. For us it’s going to be a teaching tool.”
Augusta Prep is a “top-5 or top-6” team in the state, according to the BCA coach.
The Cavaliers lost for the first time last week to Gatewood but Fendley noted the Gators are a strong bet to make it back to the state championship game this season
“It is going to be a challenge,” Fendley said. “They are a good team. The game will be in a good environment. They always have a good crowd. It is definitely something we are looking forward to. At the same time we want to win the game.”
