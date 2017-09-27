Softball: Region 8-AAAAAA tournament set

Wednesday, September 27. 2017
Apalachee's softball team wrapped up its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA slate with a 14-7 win over Lanier on Tuesday and are set to host Dacula for the region championship on Oct. 5. Both teams have automatically qualified for the state playoffs.
The six-team region tournament will open Tuesday with No. 3 seed Winder-Barrow hosting No. 6 seed Gainesville in a best-of-three series. The first game is set to begin at 4 p.m. with the second to follow. An if-necessary third game would be played 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4.
If the Bulldoggs win the series, they would qualify for the state playoffs and would play either Lanier or Habersham Central for the third seed. That game would be played at 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at Apalachee with the region championship game between the Wildcats and Falcons to follow.
