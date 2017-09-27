Nixed warehouse gets initial OK in Braselton

Another large warehouse got initial approval Monday, despite one Braselton planner’s plea for the group to consider the citizens’ protest.
The Braselton Planning Commission voted 4-1 to approve Ridgeline Property Group’s request for rezoning. The Braselton Town Council will hold the second public hearing on Oct. 5 with a possible vote Oct. 9.
Ridgeline is requesting annexation and rezoning of approximately 76 acres off Hwy. 53 near FedEx. It plans to construct a one-million square-foot warehouse building on the site.
The property is currently located in Jackson County and has been zoned industrial for decades. But a portion of the land is located within the West Jackson Overlay, which restricts the building size to 150,000 sq. ft. in the county.
Ridgeline’s Mike Gray said other counties have previously granted “significant relief” for “previously zoned industrial land” in overlay districts. But that wasn’t the case in Jackson County. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners denied Ridgeline’s request for variance.
“I guess I can say I was naïve,” said Gray. “But I was expecting there would be some flexibility due to the past zoning and current zoning of the property…I was absolutely wrong. The overlay district was used to prevent this type of development.”
After the BOC denied that variance, the firm approached Braselton about annexing into the town.
OPPOSITION VOCAL
Opposition to warehouses in the area has grown in recent months. Several opponents voiced their concerns to the planning commission at its Monday meeting.
Many fear the increase in traffic, both from truck traffic and employees going to the site in passenger vehicles.
“The traffic is an issue,” said Steve Wittry. “Hwy. 53 is a mess. Hwy. 53 at Braselton Parkway is a disaster.”
Wittry’s also concerned about the county’s workforce. He explained while “you can’t have too many jobs…you can have too many jobs that you can’t fill.”
“Everybody’s looking for help,” said Wittry. “We can’t fill the jobs that we have now.”
Others said the town has enough warehouses and vacant space.
“There’s plenty of warehouses here,” said Richard Mayberry. “There’s warehouses that need to be filled. And yet we’re about to put a million square feet in this area here.”
Planning commission member Stephanie Williams was also concerned about landscaping at the property after learning Ridgeline developed the nearby Williams-Sonoma site.
“I’d like to see higher standards than chain-link fencing and Charlie Brown Christmas trees that they’ve used for landscaping (at Williams-Sonoma),” said Williams. “…To me, that’s one of the biggest eyesores in Braselton.”
Later in the meeting, Williams said she’d be willing to work with the developers on a landscape plan. Still, she stressed that landscaping wasn’t her main concern.
“A berm and the building will certainly look nice, but at the end of the day, it’s not going to save lives,” Williams said, referring to the truck traffic on Hwy. 53.
See the full story in the Sept. 27 issue of The Braselton News.
