City administrator committee formed in Hoschton

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, September 27. 2017
Hoschton leaders have taken the first steps towards possibly hiring a city administrator.

The Hoschton City Council voted last week to form a city administrator committee. Council members Jim Cleveland and Scott Butler will “look over the budget and see how much we could pay one” according to city clerk Wendy Wilson.

The council previously discussed hiring a city administrator in July during discussions on pay for the mayor and council members.
