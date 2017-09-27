School governance teams getting more authority

Each school in the Barrow County School System has a “school governance team” as part of the district’s charter system. Those groups are getting more authority and more involved in the schools as the system moves into its second charter term.
Jan Masingill, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, reported on the SGTs at Tuesday’s work session.
She said the charter contract calls for a “gradual release” of decision-making authority to the groups.
She said the SGTs have difficulty recruiting and keeping community members. That is a problem that is not unique to Barrow County, she said. It is a statewide issue for charter systems and schools.
The governance teams have a “heavy time commitment” and community members, by their definition, usually do not have a personal connection to the school, such as teachers or parents may have.
Masingill said the school governance groups typically have two each of parents, teachers, community members and, in high school and middle school, students. Principals also are members.
Board member Lynn Stevens suggested opening community membership to grandparents. She said grandparents often are looking for ways to be involved with the schools.
Board member Michael Shelley suggested providing members of the SGT with an “immediate benefit.” He said free tickets to events at the high school in a school cluster might be one “perk.”
Shelley also suggested a recognition night for the governance teams by the school board. All the SGTs could be recognized, he said, much like the system recently did with teachers of the year from individual schools.
He said the district should look for ways “to entice (community members) to want to be a part of this.”
Masingill explained the school system asked governance teams to be involved in principal searches during the district’s first term as a charter system.
She said about 10 principals were hired and the superintendent and school board accepted the recommendations of the SGTs for all of those positions.
Among the areas the governance teams now are being involved are approving the schools’ annual budget, approving and monitoring the school’s improvement plan and approving the school’s professional learning plan and any new course offerings.
