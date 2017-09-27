‘Bob’ Bates (09-27-17)

PENDERGRASS - C. Robert “Bob” Bates, 90, entered into rest Wednesday, September 27, 2017.
Mr. Bates was born in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., the, son of the late Joseph and Ida Barnett Bates and was a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church. Mr. Bates was a graduate of the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the Georgia Bulldog Football Team, was a member of Chi Psi Fraternity, and held a degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation, Mr. Bates enjoyed a successful career in financial management and retired from First Commerce Bank as Group Vice President and Branch Manager. Always active in his community, Mr. Bates served as Chairman of the Jackson County Board of Education, a board member of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Jackson County Water and Sewer Authority, past president of the Jefferson Lion’s Club, and was a member of the Kiwanis Club.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary G. Bates; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and David Peek, Hoschton; and granddaughter, Celeste Peek.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 1, from the Jefferson First United Methodist Church with Pastors Chris Laskey and Bob Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends 2 to 3 pm. at the Church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222, Gainesville, Georgia 30501, or to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
