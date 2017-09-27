Football: Leopards ready for visit from Rabun Co.

The Banks County High School football team comes into this Friday night’s matchup vs. Rabun County with momentum.
The Leopards (2-3) started region play off last week and defeated Monticello on the road 35-21. The team erased a 14-0 halftime deficit. This Friday, the team welcomes a whole new animal as the Wildcats (4-0) have scored 62, 28, 49 and 49 points, respectively in each of their wins.
“I see (Rabun County) do what they do very well and they do a ton offensively,” head coach Josh Shoemaker said. “They do a ton of things offensively and defensively and they get after you.
“They’re very well-coached. They’ve got a bunch of good athletes. For us, it seems like a recurring theme, but we’re going to spend this week working on us, because I’ve got guys injured.”
The Leopards lost last year’s game at Rabun 46-3.
