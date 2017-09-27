Football: Leopards ready for visit from Rabun Co.

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, September 27. 2017
The Banks County High School football team comes into this Friday night’s matchup vs. Rabun County with momentum.


The Leopards (2-3) started region play off last week and defeated Monticello on the road 35-21. The team erased a 14-0 halftime deficit. This Friday, the team welcomes a whole new animal as the Wildcats (4-0) have scored 62, 28, 49 and 49 points, respectively in each of their wins.
“I see (Rabun County) do what they do very well and they do a ton offensively,” head coach Josh Shoemaker said. “They do a ton of things offensively and defensively and they get after you.
“They’re very well-coached. They’ve got a bunch of good athletes. For us, it seems like a recurring theme, but we’re going to spend this week working on us, because I’ve got guys injured.”
The Leopards lost last year’s game at Rabun 46-3.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.