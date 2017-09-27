Last season, the Banks County High School softball team finished the season with an 8-14 record.
The team still had a chance to make the Class 2A state playoffs and were up by a run over Elbert County in Game 3 of the Region 8-AA tournament. But, a two-run sixth inning and three-run seventh inning, sunk the Lady Leopards’ hopes of a berth in the state playoffs.
Fast-forward to now, the Lady Leopards are on the verge of a state playoff berth and clinching the regular-season Region 8-AA championship. If the Lady Leopards defeat Elbert County in the regular-season finale, the regular-season region title is all but wrapped up for the Lady Leopards. The team fell 3-1 to Elbert and both sit at 5-1 in the region with no games left before the region tournament.
A win also gives the Lady Leopards a bye in the first round of the Region 8-AA tournament and automatic bid into the state tournament. The only thing not known would be playoff seeding. Seeding is determined by region tournament results.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Softball: Lady Leopards look to close season on high note
