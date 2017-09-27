FFA students win truck from Farm Bureau

Banks County High School FFA student advisors Scott Wheatley and Kipp Jackson were presented with the keys of a truck Monday night from the Georgia Farm Bureau. The truck will be used by the high school FFA department.
The Georgia Farm Bureau held a state-wide promotion with the Banks County High School FFA being selected to receive the truck.
The truck was presented Monday night at the Banks County Farm Bureau annual dinner held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lula with more than 100 in attendance.
Several FFA students posed with photos prior to the dinner and the keys were officially presented during the meeting.
Georgia Farm Bureau corporate secretary Jon Huffmaster spoke on the presentation of the truck.
“For 80 years, Georgia Farm Bureau has been the voice of farmers,” he said. “One of our policies is to support vocational education and FFA. Farm Bureau is a strong advocate of agriculture. This year, we had a program for every 50 members signed up that your name went in a pot for a truck. We had the drawing two weeks ago and Banks County won. I’ here to give you a pick up truck.”
For more news from the event and photos, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
