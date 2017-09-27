Paul Smith (09-26-17)

Wednesday, September 27. 2017
JEFFERSON - Paul Smith, 77, entered into rest Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

Mr. Smith was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Guy and Moncine Hunter Smith. He was a member of Fairfield Baptist Church and was a retired carpenter. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his brothers, Harold, Clifford, Frank and Junior Smith; a sister, Julia Pearl Clark, and two sons, Eric Carlton Smith and Donald Vinson Smith and his wife, Betty Jean Usher Smith.

Survivors include two sons, Raymond Smith and his wife Melendese, Gainesville, and Leland M. Smith, Atlanta; brother, James Smith, Athens; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 30, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11 until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Old Website

