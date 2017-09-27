Martha Sue Hayes (09-26-17)

Martha Sue Hayes, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
Mrs. Hayes was preceded in death by her parents, Talmadge and Myrtice Craft Rowden; and her husband, William C. Hayes.
Survivors include children, Barbara Gentry and Carole (Timothy) Cheek; brother, Jimmy Rowden; sisters, Rita Skinner, Eudene Perkins, and Shirley Baird; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 29, at 2 p.m., in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
