Jefferson bounced back from a tough region loss with a dramatic region win.
The Dragons (13-7, 7-2), who fell to Oconee County 4-3 last Tuesday (Sept. 19), beat visiting Madison County 3-1 in eight innings on Thursday with a walk-off, two-run homerun from Cesyrea Cox.
“I was extremely proud of our girls with how they responded after the loss to Oconee,” coach Kacie Bostwick said. “What I was most proud of was the fact that in the game against Madison our kids played extremely selfless.”
Sam Vinson tied the game 1-1 with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and Cox won the game with her two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth.
“Both C.C. (Cesyrea) Cox and Sam Vinson came up with huge hits for us when they were needed,” Bostwick said.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Jefferson wins on Cox’s walk-off homer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry