CROSS COUNTRY: Jefferson boys win at Conyers meet

Behind another strong outing from Derek Hildebrand, the Jefferson boys’ cross country team collected a first-place trophy over the weekend.
The Dragons took first in the small-school division of the Aubrae Gunderson Invitational on Saturday in Conyers, led by a second-place finish from Hildebrand, who ran a time of 17:14.40.
“Derek is having a great year,” coach Brady Sigler said. “I wish we could run a fast course but doesn’t look like we will. He can get the school record which was set on a faster course than we will run.”
The Dragons totaled 52 points in the meet, winning by 18 points over second-place Augusta Prep. Among the teams Jefferson beat were Pace Academy and three other schools ranked ahead of the Dragons in the power ratings.
Levi Holliday (seventh, 17:48.12) and Justice Ogbe (eighth, 17:49.06) also recorded top-10 finishes.
“Justice is getting better each week,” Sigler said. “Levi had an outstanding race. We now have three boys who can run mid 17’s. We need to find at least two more. I think we will soon.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
