CROSS COUNTRY: Hendley, Ponce run top times for JCCHS runners

Wednesday, September 27. 2017
Jackson County runners Russell Hendley and Jaycie Ponce both ran career-best times in their respective races at Saturday’s Wingfoot Meet in Cartersville.


Hendley finished 23rd overall in the boys’ race with a time of 17:38.78. Ponce ran a 22:11.20 in the girls’ race to finish 39th.
The Jackson County boys’ cross country team took 20th in the team standings. The girls’ team did not enter enough runners to earn a team score.
“It was a good meet and we accomplished most of what we wanted to,” Jackson County coach Matt King said. “Russell and Jaycie both ran well and ran a PR again.”
Rounding out the boys’ top five were Dawson Miller (118th, 19:09.85), Cody Elllis (122nd, 19:15.06), Jon Gregor (179th, 20:02.91) and Eli Griffeth (196th, 20:20.98).
“Cody Ellis got back to what he should be running and our younger runners ran in a race with 49 teams,” King said. “It was a good learning experience getting as close to seeing state without being in Carrollton. It was a tough day, but we ran well on tired legs.”
