VOLLEYBALL: Eagles look to close season strong

The East Jackson Eagle volleyball team fell to 15-11 on the season after going 1-3 last week.
The team’s lone win came against Hart County (25-16, 25-12). The three losses were to Winder-Barrow (18-25, 20-25), Jackson County (15-25, 16-25) and Morgan County (21-25, 22-25).
The Eagles sit at No. 3 in Region 8-AAA as a berth in the Class 3A state playoffs looms. They also sit at No. 15 in state.
Tuesday night’s matches from East Jackson weren’t finished before press time. The Eagles play at Madison County on Thursday for two matches vs. Madison County and Clarke Central. On Saturday, the team plays at Monroe Area and next Tuesday, the regular season ends with two matches at Gainesville against Oconee County and the host, Gainesville.
Stats vs. Hart County and Winder-Barrow
Aces: Desiree Green 6
Assists: Desiree Green 34
Blocks: Sydney Mathis 5
Digs: Erica Tyson 14
Kills: Sydney Mathis 17
Stats vs. Jackson County and Morgan County
Aces: Sydney Mathis 4, Desiree Green 3, Erica Tyson 3
Assists: Desiree Green 24
Digs: Erica Tyson 12
Kills: Sydney Mathis 15
