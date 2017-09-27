SOFTBALL: Eagles clinch two seed for region tourney

The East Jackson Eagle softball team wrapped-up a bye in the first round of the Region 8-AAA softball tournament with its 5-4 come-from-behind win last Thursday against region foe Franklin County.
The Eagles are No. 2 in the Region 8-AAA standings. Jackson County is the No. 1 seed. The two teams played each other on Tuesday to close region play. Results weren’t known before press time.
The Eagles also went 1-3 over the weekend at the Ram Classic at Grayson High School. The lone win came against South Gwinnett.
“I’m just happy at the intensity they’re bringing night after night,” head coach Donnie Byrom said after last Thursday’s win.
The Eagles played five games in a six-day span up until the Ram Classic. Then, they played four more games in two days.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
