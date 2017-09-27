The City of Winder’s intent to provide separate emergency and medical services would create costly duplication of services and result in reduced operational efficiencies, Barrow County government leaders said Tuesday.
During its meeting Tuesday night, the county board of commissioners unanimously approved the sending of a letter to the state Office of Emergency Medical Services and Trauma’s Division of Health Protection which asks the office to deny the city’s application for a separate EMS license.
The city would contract with a private ambulance company if the license were approved.
The letter, recommended by county manager Mike Renshaw and specifically addressed to state office director R. Keith Wages, notes several “major” concerns with the city’s request.
The city’s provision of a separate EMS service, the letter states, would violate the state-approved Barrow County service delivery agreement which was approved by the county and the municipalities in Barrow in 2008 and designates the county as the sole EMS provider throughout Barrow.
The Georgia Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) Act requires cities and counties to develop an intergovernmental agreement for the delivery of all local services, and the intent of the act is to “ensure that local government services are delivered effectively and efficiently without costly duplication,” the letter states.
The letter approved by the board Tuesday was added on to the agenda at the beginning of the meeting.
Chairman Pat Graham said the board learned Monday of the city’s application when it was confirmed by Mayor David Maynard.
When reached Wednesday morning, Maynard and city administrator David Toms declined to comment on the board’s vote.
See more in the Sept. 27 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
County to ask state to nix Winder’s application for separate EMS license
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry