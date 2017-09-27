VOLLEYBALL: Jackson Co. moves up to No. 6 in Class AAA

The rest of the state has taken notice of the season the Jackson County volleyball team is putting together.
The Panthers recently reeled off a 10-game winning streak, vaulting up to No. 6 in Class AAA, before falling to Athens Academy and Apalachee on Saturday.
The team’s record stood at 24-10 heading into this week’s action.
Jackson County fell to Athens Academy (22-25, 21-25) and Aplachee (19-25, 27-25, 10-15) on Saturday before dominating Cedar Shoals (25-16, 25-3) and Clarke Central (25-14, 25-5).
Prior to Saturday’s matches, the Panthers scored a major non-area win by downing Class 5A’s 10th-ranked program, Flowery Branch, in a tight, three-set match Thursday. Jackson County also beat Clarke Central the same night.
Fowler called his team’s victory over Flowery Branch “the best match we have played all year.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
