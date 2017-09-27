Jackson County has won two region softball titles since 2012 and is trying to position itself to capture a third.
The Panthers, with a 9-0 region record through last week, have clinched the No. 1 seed for the Region 8-AAA tournament, giving them hosting rights and assuring themselves of a state playoff spot.
“We seem to be peaking at the right time,” coach Chad Brannon said. “We have yet to have a complete game with all three phases of the game on.”
Though the Panthers have clinched the top spot in the 8-AAA standings, Jackson County still had a big game left as it was slated to close the region schedule against rival East Jackson this past Tuesday (results were not available at press time).
Brannon hopes success of the regular season will carry over to the postseason. The region tournament starts Oct. 3.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
SOFTBALL: Panthers lock up No. 1 seed for region tourney
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry