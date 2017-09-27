The battle of Region 8-A titans takes place this Friday night in Commerce as the Tigers (4-0, 3-0 Region 8-A) welcomes Prince Avenue Christian (5-0, 4-0) to Ray Lamb Stadium.
“Best team we’ve seen so far this year on both sides of the ball and with special teams,” head coach Michael Brown said. “They’re just well-coached, just extremely talented.
“They’ve got size, they’ve got speed. They haven’t lost a regular-season ballgame in the past two seasons, so they’re the top dog in the region and there’s a reason for that. We’ve got a huge test coming in.”
The Tigers are 5-6 all-time vs. the Wolverines. The six losses have come in the past six seasons. The last win came in 2010. Last year’s 21-14 loss in Bogart ended with a 1-yard plunge on third-and-goal with 10 seconds left.
The Tigers are coming off a dominant 35-0 performance last week vs. Athens Christian. After watching the film of the team’s performance vs. Athens Christian, Brown said he felt there was a lot of “improvement” in just about every area.
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Tigers set for major Region 8-A showdown
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry