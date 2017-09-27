FOOTBALL: Jefferson coach remembers last year’s tough battle with Red Raiders

Jefferson will open region play against a region opponent that gave the Dragons a bit of a tussle last year in its dominant run to the 8-AAAA title.
Jefferson will host Madison County on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the first game on the 8-AAAA schedule for both teams.
The Dragons ran roughshod through 8-AAAA last year — outscoring their opponents 160-35 — but had a tougher time putting the Red Raiders away than most foes. Jefferson only led 14-7 heading into the fourth quarter of that game before winning 28-7.
“I’m sure that gives them a lot of confidence as they look at last year’s film,” Dragon coach Gene Cathcart said. “We kind of pulled away in the fourth quarter there a little bit. It was a dog fight for three quarters.”
Cathcart added, “I’m sure that their coaches have used that film as motivation this week.”
This game marks the first of five 8-AAAA games and Cathcart said his team can’t afford to stumble out of the block.
“You don’t really have an opportunity to stub your toe,” he said. “We certainly need to get off to a good start.”
