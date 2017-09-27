FOOTBALL: Panthers set to face vastly improved foe

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, September 27. 2017
Jackson County will open region play against a new-look Monroe Area team. And the new look has mainly come in the win column.

The Panthers will travel to face a Monroe Area team off to a 5-0 start and ranked No. 8 in Class AAA under new coach Kevin Reach. Monroe Area went 3-8 a year ago.
“It’s a lot of the same kids from last year,” coach Brandon Worley said. “They’re well coached and they believe they can win and they’re playing that way.”
The Purple Hurricanes are coming off a 42-0 thrashing of Class 6A Apalachee last week in their final non-region tune-up. The 42 points were a season-high for Monroe Area, which has won comfortably in nearly all of its games thus far. Four of the team’s five victories have come by 24 points or more.
For the rest of the story, see the Sept. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Billy-Cain-Matt-Eberhart
  • Fidelity-Bank-BM
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.