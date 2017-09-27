Jackson County will open region play against a new-look Monroe Area team. And the new look has mainly come in the win column.
The Panthers will travel to face a Monroe Area team off to a 5-0 start and ranked No. 8 in Class AAA under new coach Kevin Reach. Monroe Area went 3-8 a year ago.
“It’s a lot of the same kids from last year,” coach Brandon Worley said. “They’re well coached and they believe they can win and they’re playing that way.”
The Purple Hurricanes are coming off a 42-0 thrashing of Class 6A Apalachee last week in their final non-region tune-up. The 42 points were a season-high for Monroe Area, which has won comfortably in nearly all of its games thus far. Four of the team’s five victories have come by 24 points or more.
For the rest of the story, see the Sept. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Panthers set to face vastly improved foe
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry