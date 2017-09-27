Dragons place second in competitive cheer meet

The Jefferson Dragon competitive cheerleading team nabbed a second-place finish in the Class AAAA division Saturday at Commerce, finishing ahead of Madison County and behind Chestatee.
Jefferson entered this meet slowed a bit by injuries, requiring the team to re-work its routine. The team, however, expects to be closer to full strength for this Saturday’s meet at Mill Creek.
“We are adding more difficult elements to our routine each week to help improve our scores while continuing to work on execution,” coach Hillary Jones said. “Our focus for this season is to be the best version of ourselves as a team and to get better each and every week.”
Jones praised the focus of her athletes.
“They have the drive it takes to win and understand how to work together as a team, even when situations aren’t ideal,” she said.
