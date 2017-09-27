The Jackson County competitive cheerleading squad posted its second win in as many events with a first-place finish in Class AAA competition at Collins Hill on Saturday.
The Panthers totaled 58 points to earn the victory, finishing ahead of Morgan County by half a point.
“We hit a clean routine with zero deductions whereas they had a few deductions,” coach Wayne Brooks said. “Keeping things simple and clean seems to be the key right now. We have grown so much as an all-girl squad, and it’s amazing what we accomplish each day with our effort, attitude and toughness. That is our school motto — E.A.T. for short — and these girls live it each day. They are a joy to work with daily.”
The team will compete this Saturday at Mill Creek.
JCCHS cheerleaders win at Collins Hill
