Jefferson has been rather busy of late on the volleyball court, having played eight matches since Sept. 19.
The Dragons went 3-5 during that stretch and carried a 19-13 record heading into this week’s action.
“We had an extremely tough week with matches back-to-back to back, including two 2-day tournaments where we were placed in the Gold Bracket,” coach Brittani Lawrence said. “Although these ladies were put through the wringer, they certainly held their own no matter who was on the other side of the net.”
For the rest of this story, see the Sept. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: Dragons tested during recent gauntlet
