A small plane crashed at the Barrow County Airport shortly after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, but no injuries were reported, according to Capt. Scott Dakin of Barrow County Emergency Services.
Dakin said the small single prop plane was found in the wood line of a pasture across the street from the airport on Ga. 82.
Firefighters from Stations 1, 6 and 7 responded to the incident. The pilot had no complaint of injuries and was the only person on the plane when it went down. The plane suffered extensive damage from the crash. The scene was secured by deputies with Barrow County Sheriff’s Office until the Federal Aviation Administration could arrive to investigate the crash.
No injuries in small plane crash at Barrow County airport
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry