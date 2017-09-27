SOFTBALL: Panthers earn lopsided Senior Night win

Having the No. 1 seed in the region already locked up did nothing to lessen Jackson County’s fervor on Senior Night.
The Panthers (19-7), who secured the top spot for the region tournament last week, routed rival East Jackson 15-3 on Tuesday in their regular season finale to finish region play with a 10-0 record.
“Even though we already had the No. 1 seed wrapped up, this game meant plenty to our team and season,” Jackson County coach Chad Brannon said. “After we swept the first half of the region play to go 5-0, we set a new team goal of going 10-0 in region. Therefore, we were not going to let up against East in this game in any way.”
The top-seed Panthers will host the region tournament starting Oct. 3.
Jackson County, which led 7-0 after three innings, scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to end the game early via run rule.
“Before the game (assistant) coach (Joseph) Laird suggested for us to not be conservative on offense,” Brannon said. “Often, we play station to station and play for one run an inning. So, we cut the offense loose and took more chances than we would at other times. The girls love when we gamble on the field and are aggressive out there.”
Sara Beth Allen led the Panthers, going 4-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBIs. She also stole two bases. Meghan Sorrells went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Other offensive leaders were Caroline Davis, who went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Joni Lott, who was 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.
Brooke Kibbe threw four innings, allowing four hits, three runs (two earned) and two walks. She struck out one batter. Lindsey Little (1-for-2), Julie Chancey (1-for-2) and Madison Bruce (1-for-1) all drove home one run each for East Jackson.
With the postseason approaching, Brannon said his team seeks to step up its game.
“In spite of the score, we did not play a complete game in all three phases of the game,” Brannon said. “We still have much to work on and room for improvement as we take it to the next level.”