Texas Mintz Hortman (09-26-17)

Thursday, September 28. 2017
MUSELLA, GA - Texas Mintz Hortman, 77, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at Pine Pointe Hospice.

Mrs. Hortman was a member of Musella Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Watson Mintz and Bessie Jane Hooper Mintz.

Survivors include her husband, James Hortman, Musella, Ga.; three daughters, Lisa Barnette (Mark), Musella, Nancy Mead (Timothy), Musella, and Becky Ikner (Darrell), Musella; one brother, William “Pete” Mintz (Eula Mae), Maysville; one sister, Hilda Ward, Maysville; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, September 30, at 11 a.m. at Roberta City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

You may sign the online register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com

McLeighton Funeral Service, Roberta, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
