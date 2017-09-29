Bridges: The enjoyment of high school rivalries

There will always be something special about high school rivalries.
That’s especially true when it comes to athletics. When two rivals meet, there always seems to be something about the contest, regardless of the sport, that makes being a spectator worth the price of admission. Even for myself who doesn’t pay to get into the games, it’s something I would gladly pay for if I wasn’t there as a media representative.
Last week I had the chance to cover the Winder-Barrow High School vs. Apalachee High School softball game. The contest was an important region battle for both teams and in the end the AHS Lady Wildcats wrapped up a regular season region title with a 7-4 win.
The game was competitive throughout and one could tell from watching from the bleachers how much it meant to the players and to the fans in attendance.
Yes, in theory, it was just one of 10 region softball games the two teams will play during the 2017 regular season, but when you are playing your cross-county rival (who happens to be in the same region) then the energy and enthusiasm seems to be taken up a notch or two. That was true even though both teams were playing their third game in four days Thursday afternoon.
This week we will be treated to another installment of the Battle of Barrow football contest. The Wildcats and Bulldoggs will take to the field with their respective programs at different places but none of that will matter when kickoff arrives this week.
It’s the first region game of the season for both teams and an upset win by AHS would go a long way in helping restore the pride and glory to the Wildcat program. For WBHS, a win against its rival would mean taking the important first step toward not only returning to the state playoffs for the fourth consecutive season but also be a key step in the goal of hosting a postseason contest.
Games of this nature are enjoyable for the entire community. It’s always been that way when a school plays a rival. Even way back when I was in school, I remember the talk and buzz whenever we competed against our biggest rival which not coincidently was located only 20 miles away. The closeness in proximity of our campuses make for a natural rivalry and whether it was on the football field, basketball court, baseball diamond or in non-athletic ventures such as literary or 4-H we always wanted to top them. I know it was the same way for our counterparts.
Rivalries are about “our town against your town” or in the case of AHS and WBHS it’s about “our side of the county against your side of the county.” It’s about “our school against your school” and “our players against your players” and “our pride against your pride.”
It will be that way again this Friday when the Bulldoggs and Wildcats take to the gridiron once again with both teams needing to start the region schedule with a victory.
The stands will certainly be full and the bands and cheerleaders will seem a little louder and the players will step up their intensity, if not for the rivalry then for the fact it’s a region contest.
Fans and parents will see the officials squarely on the side of the opposing team and will no doubt let them know about it. The student section will have a few words for those across the way. All in all, it will be good, old-fashioned fun. It’s the way high school athletics should be and what makes them so special. See you there.
Winder resident Chris Bridges has covered high school football since 1988. He welcomes feedback about this column at pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
