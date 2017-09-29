Brian Scogin (09-27-17)

KENNESAW - Brian Scogin, 51, passed away on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.
Mr. Scogin was born in Commerce on July 12, 1966, the son of Jacob P. Scogin and Brenda Grace Nation Scogin. He was a truck driver having worked at R & L Carriers and a veteran having served in the United States. Marines.
Survivors include his wife, Edna B. Scogin; daughters, Lauren Michelle Scogin, Marietta, Brandy Nicole Scogin, Commerce, Juli Leguillow, Marietta, and Cyd Marie Segui, Kennesaw; grandchildren, Gabriel Parada and Giselle Parada; brothers, Ronnie Scogin and Donnie Scogin, both of Danielsville; and sister, Carol Patton, Bogart, Ga.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Scogin and Bobby Scogin.
Funeral services will be held at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, October 1, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. David Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, September 30. The family is at the home of his parents, Jacob and Brenda Scogin, Danielsville.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
