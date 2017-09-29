Syble Garrison (09-28-17)

HOMER - Syble Ramona Allen Garrison, 89, died Thursday, September 28, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Garrison was born in Danielsville, the daughter of the late, Ambry D. and Beulah Adams Allen. Mrs. Garrison was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mack E. “Buster” Garrison, Sr.; and daughter, Ramona Garrison.

Survivors include her son, Mack E. Garrison, Jr. (Sandra), Homer; four grandchildren, Mack E. “Bucky” Garrison III (Hannah), Kyle Russel Garrison (Jade), Kody Allen Garrison (Alex), Melinda Jo Garrison; two great-grandchildren, Remington Garrison and expecting the 1st great-granddaughter in November.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 1, at 2 p.m. from Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jim McLendon officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
