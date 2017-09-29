FLOWERY BRANCH - Wilbern Furman “Bo” Strickland, 85, died Thursday, September 28, 2017, at Heritage Hospice of Marietta.
Mr. Strickland was born in Athens, the son of the late Wilbern David Strickland and Lucille Woodall Ginn. He was a retired Health Inspector for Fulton County, and a United States Navy Veteran of the Koran War.
Survivors include daughters, Tina Burns (Bruce), Woodstock, Ga., and Sabrina Short (Stephen), Canton, Ga.; sister, Jean Hillyer, Arizonia; grandchildren, Tyler, Jordan, and Christopher Windham, Austin Nolan, and Savannah Short; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 30, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. David Harbin officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Georgia Mountain Food Bank, 1642 Calvary Industrial Drive SW, Gainesville, GA 30507.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Bo’ Strickland (09-28-17)
