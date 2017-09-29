Power plant still coming

A biofuel power plant is still coming to Colbert. And it will be in operation by June 1, 2019.
That’s the news from a luncheon last Wednesday in the Carnesville Civic Center with leaders from Madison and Franklin counties and representatives from Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), which is planning power plants generating 65-megawatts per facility in the two counties. That electricity will be added to the Georgia Power electrical grid.
Madison County officials anticipate at least $1 million in tax income annually from the Colbert plant once its operational. There will also be revenues from water sold by the county to the company.
The facilities were initially set to open in May of this year, but the projects have run behind schedule and GRP continues to pay Georgia Power liquidated damages for each month it fails to generate electricity. Those fees range from $58,000-to-$464,000 per month, with higher fees coming in peak demand or hotter months.
So, the company has an incentive to eliminate hefty penalties and move quickly on getting both plants in operation. The Madison County facility is planned at the site of the old 330,000-square-foot Trus Joist wood plant off Hwy. 72 in Colbert. The Franklin County facility will be off Hwy. 198 near Carnesville. GRP expects to finalize financing for the projects at the end of this month or early in October. Both facilities will burn chipped wood to generate power.
Dave Shaffer, chief operating officer and president of GRP, offered local leaders an overview of the plans Wednesday. He said the power plant is “phase one” of the operation. The company also plans to generate fuel to be exported.
“The power plant is actually being built behind the existing facility,” said Shaffer. “The reason for that is our intention is to use energy from that power plant, not electrical energy but thermal energy, to turn that plant into a center that will make fuel to be shipped to the Caribbean. We also are going to be building inside of that a prototype five-megawatt gasification plant. Those will be used to distribute via rail out to the coast and the Caribbean. So, we’ll be building power plants there and making fuel there to be shipped out. There will be a lot happening there. As soon as the fuel production maxes out at that (Colbert) plant, we’ll also produce fuel at the Franklin site.”
The project is part of Georgia Power’s “integrated resource plan.” And Georgia Power initially contracted with other companies to handle biomass electrical production, but GRP purchased those rights after the other companies failed to secure financing.
Shaffer said the GRP aims to be transparent and he told those on hand Wednesday that financing for the plants is upwards of $300 million.
“We’re a very open company,” he said. “If you look at price per megawatt, we’re doing well. We had to to be competitive.”
Shaffer said the facilities include some state-of-the-art drying technology developed with IMI (Industrial Mechanical Inc.) out of Oconee County.
“We’ve worked with IMI and developed some very proprietary drying equipment for these power plants and that equipment will be used at both of these plants,” said Shaffer. “And because we’re using those dryers, these two plants will be, and we’ve had this checked out, the two most-efficient biomass power plants in the world. So, it’s really something that’s going to get a lot of attention from other people coming to see what we’ve done here. We’re very excited.”
The company president said GRP will have some wood transported on the rail line that runs next to the Hwy. 72 plant, but most of the material will come by truck from a 75-mile radius of the facility. He anticipates about 80 trucks a day running six days a week, not on Sundays, with about 500,000 tons of wood product coming through the facility each year. The plant will burn construction debris and “slash,” such as tree limbs, that will be shredded into chips by contractors.
“Each plant needs $10 million worth of fuel (wood product) a year,” said Shaffer. “So you’re taking $10 million and spreading it within a 75-mile radius of the plant. It’s local, local, local.”
The company will keep about 35 days of wood on site outside.
“A wood pile turns into a thatch roof,” said Shaffer. “The first 12 inches get wet. We pull from the bottom of the pile. So the wood pile is a building. And when the sun comes up, that top 12 inches dries. So rain doesn’t have that big of an effect.”
Shaffer said there are no plans to expand energy production on the sites in years to come, since they are only permitted for 80 megawatts. But he said this area is a good spot for more biomass energy plants, since there is a lot of wood produced in the area.
“We did a wood resource study in the area,” he said. “About seven million tons (of wood) per year are available. These plants will take 500,000 tons each. So, there could be more plants like this.”
Madison County commission chairman John Scarborough asked Shaffer if chicken waste might be used as a fuel source. Shaffer said there are no plans for that, though it is done in a company plant in North Carolina.
“That’s not up to us,” said Shaffer. “That’s up to the state. I will tell you without legislative help, you can’t afford to do it. It’s just that simple.”
However, Shaffer said the U.S. is looking at what to do with animal waste and how to use it efficiently. He spoke of a meeting he attended last year in Washington in which he learned that more food will need to be generated globally in the next 40 years than over the past 500. The “broiler belt,” which includes Georgia, will be integral to that food growth, he said.
“The number one impediment to that happening is getting rid of manure,” said Shaffer. “The Department of Agriculture said the United States will feed the world if we can find a way to deal with manure, which is why we were invited to the conference (in Washington).”
Shaffer said the plant does produce a cloud, but he said it’s all water vapor.
“On a cool day, you’ll see a plume coming out of the top of the cooling tower,” he said. “But it will be dissipated within 300 feet of the cooling tower. It’s only water.”
Shaffer said the plant will run 50 out of 52 weeks of the year. The federal government requires the plant to shut down for two weeks.
The company president said that with financing nearly completed for the project, a water contract with Madison and Franklin counties needs to be finalized soon. The Colbert plant will need between 600,000-and-1.2 million gallons of water per day. Those rates have yet to be finalized.
Shaffer said he wants to work with the counties on when water is used to make sure citizens aren’t impacted by the water demand.
“We don’t want to customers in the area to see low water pressure because we’re sucking water out of the system,” he said.
Shaffer said the construction of the biomass plant is a move toward an older day of energy production, when electricity was generated locally.
“When I was a kid in the northeast, every town had its own power plant,” he said. “And then we went to these big, mega-power plants. We used to make them the bigger the better. And what’s interesting now is because of the terrorism thing, the number one threat is the (power) grid. So there is a big push now for what’s called ‘resilient power,’ getting the power plants back out in the country where they need to go. But the byproduct of that is the fuel dollars stay local. So when you pay your electric bill, you’re paying your neighbor to help haul wood in. That’s a nice thing, rather than it going to the Gulf of Mexico or northern Pennsylvania.”
Shaffer said there will be roughly 500 jobs generated by each of the new plants — from construction work to trucking and maintenance employment. Only three full-time GRP workers will be on site in Colbert, but the company works with numerous contractors. And there will be signs posted at the site with the names of contractors. However, no one should go to the site seeking to get hired there. The contractors do the hiring.
“We commissioned an economic development study on this (Carnesville) plant and the Madison (Colbert) plant,” he said. “Each one of these plants — when looking at the primary, tertiary and surrounding jobs — each one when it’s running will hire 500 people. So that’s a lot of folks that the two plants will put in good employment.”
Shaffer said June 1, 2019 is the “drop dead” date to begin operations, but he said he expects the facility to open before then.
“We’re not going to take that long to build this,” he said.
