Panthers unable to contain quarterback in 42-14 loss

From the very beginning, Jackson County’s game with Monroe Area seemed out of hand.
They allowed the Hurricanes to start deep in Panther territory on their first series, and that proved to be the momentum swing that handed the game over.
“If you make a ton of mental mistakes, that’s what happens,” said head coach Brandon Worley. “we didn’t play a very clean game at all tonight, we missed a lot of opportunities and you can’t do that and beat a good football team.”
Quarterback Chandler Byrum only needed a few plays to take a draw six yards into the end zone.
Jackson County (3-3, 0-1) tried to set up the pass on their first possession, but inaccuracy from Grey Akins led to the drive stalling after a minus-two yards. Then a shanked punt gave Monroe the ball at the Panther’s 42-yard line. Byrum then took off for a 40-yard touchdown run to give the Canes an early 14-0 lead.
“I think that’s a combination of a lot of things, when we have the opportunities for big plays, we have to make them and that goes back to the mental preparation,” he said. “We weren’t able to connect on a few of those and it makes a big difference when you don’t.”
Jackson County finally got some movement in the middle of the second quarter, but the drive stalled around midfield and the Panthers failed on fourth down. The Hurricanes went on another short drive that concluded with a one-yard carry by Jakia Thompson.
Jackson County took some momentum into the halftime with a 68-yard drive capped off by a two-yard run by Akins. Coming out of halftime, the Panthers started another good drive. The drive stalled at midfield but they went for a fake punt. However, the snap was bad and Monroe got the ball at the Panther’s 13-yard line.
Byrum only needed one-play to score the touchdown to immediately give momentum back to the Hurricanes. Venable fumbled at his own 44-yard line and instantly Byrum connected with Thompson for a touchdown to extend the margin to 42-7.
“He [Byrum] is a very good ball player, he’s shifty, very difficult to tackle and they put him in some good situations,” Worley said.
The Panthers however answered on their next drive with a 36-yard pass from Akins to Drew O’Steen. But that was it for the Panthers.
Noah Venable was as consistent as ever with 154 yards on 29 carries. But the rest of the Panthers offense only accounted for 110 yards.
Panthers unable to contain quarterback in 42-14 loss
