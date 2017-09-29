Football: Leopards fall to Wildcats, 45-7

The Banks County Leopards fell to Rabun County 45-7 Friday night in Homer.
The Leopards (2-4, 1-1 Region 8-AA) were led by Clayton Dykhouse’s 111 rushing yards on 20 carries. He scored the team’s lone touchdown. He also completed three passes.
Blake Segars caught three passes for 19 yards.
As a team, the Leopards totaled 138 yards of offense and gained only five first downs.
The Leopards are off next week.
