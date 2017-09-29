Football: Tigers suffer first loss of season, fall to Prince Avenue 21-6

Coming into Friday night’s top-five showdown vs. Prince Avenue Christian, Commerce head coach Michael Brown said his team couldn’t give up explosive plays and expect to win.
After the Wolverines’ first two touchdowns came on plays of 81 and 31 yards, respectively, Brown’s statement came to fruition as the Wolverines (6-0, 5-0 Region 8-A) downed the Tigers (4-1, 3-1) 21-6 at Ray Lamb Stadium in Commerce.
Dajuan Wood led the team with 30 rushing yards on six carries. He also caught one pass for 23 yards. Easley Smith carried the ball seven times for 28 yards. Quarterback Nate Ray rushed for 26 yards on nine carries and passed 45 yards, hitting three different receivers (Wood, Kyre Ware and Caleb Mason).
The Tigers’ offense totaled 183 yards. Six points is the lowest point total of the season for the Tigers.
The Wolverines were led by quarterback Grant Roland, who passed for 204 yards and tossed three touchdowns. Christian Parrish caught seven passes for 124 yards and one touchdown. Sam Wessinger caught three passes for 44 yards.
The Tigers play at Providence Christian Academy next Friday.
After taking the opening the kick to the Wolverines’ 36-yard line, the Tigers needed only six plays to find the end zone and take a 6-0 lead. Wood scored on a 4-yard run.
The Wolverines’ opening drive last 10 plays but ended in a punt. The next four drives ended in a punt between the two teams.
Late in the second quarter, Commerce started at midfield but quickly gained 26 yards, thanks to a Mason 9-yard run and 15-yard penalty. After a fumble set the offense back, a missed field goal ensued, leaving points off the board.
The Wolverines wasted no time in making the Tigers pay as Roland found Parrish on an 81-yard connection for the go-ahead touchdown with 3:06 left in the first half. The Wolverines led 7-6.
For the second drive in a row, the Tigers had a chance at points. For the second time in a row, the Tigers came away with none after another missed field goal with seven seconds left in the first half.
The Wolverines put together a 14-play, 68-yard drive to open the second half. The result was a Roland-to-Mack Simmons 31-yard touchdown. The Wolverines led 14-6.
After a Commerce three and out, the Wolverines’ offense continued to put up points as Roland found Wessinger for a 15-yard touchdown to set the final score at 21-6.
