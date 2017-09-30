Jefferson 49, Madison Co. 0: Dragons roll in region opener

Playing without star running back Colby Wood, Jefferson rolled to a 49-0 win over Madison County at home in its region opener on Friday.


Colby Clark scored two touchdowns and five other Dragons found the end zone as Jefferson improved to 5-1 on the season.
After leading 7-0 after a quarter, Jefferson blew the game open with 20 second-quarter points.
The Dragons received two non-offensive touchdowns in the win as Zac Corbin returned a punt 42 yards for a score in the second quarter and Terrell Wall had a pick six in the third quarter.
Jefferson is off next week before hosting North Oconee on Oct. 13.
