Barrow County Emergency Services is requesting that citizens avoid the area of Ga. 11 and Tanners Bridge Road at the Barrow-Walton county line.
A tractor trailer truck accident and fire occurred early Monday morning, and crews from Walton County Fire, BCES and the Georgia Department of Transportation are on the scene. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.
Only minor injuries have been reported at this time.
Motorists urged to avoid Ga. 11/Tanners Bridge Road area after wreck
