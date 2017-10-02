BRASELTON - James Arnold George, 74, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017.
Mr. George was a United States Air Force veteran. He was retired from Fayette County as the director of building and grounds maintenance. Mr. George was a longtime member of North Fayette United Methodist Church and a current member of Cleveland United Methodist Church. His hobbies were making stained glass and being a GPa to his grandchildren. He loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Robert George and Willie Catherine Jones George.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Barbara Collier George; son, James Micheal George and wife Sandee, Jefferson; daughter, Melinda Katherine Holtzclaw and husband Christopher, Braselton; grandchildren, Reagan George, AnnaReese George, James David Holtzclaw and Katherine Holtzclaw; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 3, at New Liberty United Methodist Church, 26 Charlie Smith Road, Braselton, GA, 30517. The Revs. Josh McDaniel and Ted Keen will be officiating. Interment to follow with military honors at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 2, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
James George (09-30-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry